Kenyan internet personality turned artist Lil Maina is to release his highly coveted debut studio album, Maisha Ya Stunna, on December, 13 2023.

The body of work will include already released singles “Ma G Kwenye Klabu”, “ZOZA” and “Alert”.

In between juggling life abroad with studies and being social media’s funny man, Lil Maina will weave tales from his personal life, romance into the album.

“It’s all about showing my growth as an artist. I’ve done some evolving, have worked on this album tirelessly, and want to show my fans that I’m ready to keep offering them quality music. This is also my way of fulfilling a promise I made to my late grandfather.” Lil Maina shares.

Tapping drill collaborators, BURUKLYN BOYZ on fan-favorite “ZOZA”, to the sultry NJERI on the R&B-infused cut “Company”, to Gengetone stalwart Trio Mio on “Doba Imewai” and rap hitman Scar Mkadinali on “Ma G Kwenye Klabu”, the LP is a tightly sewn project reflecting Maina’s hit-making prowess and his vulnerable frame, the latter, a side he has rarely showcased publicly.

On production, perhaps this is the most glaring and ambitious aspect of the release. Having built a reputation for breaking out with cover singles, each cut on the album is an original composition – again highlighting his unbridled will to muster artistic integrity and dexterity.

The album features collaborations with vivacious chart-topper Ndovu Kuu, to fast risers Odzz, Luigi, LM, KB and Afamefuna.

Visually, Maina also opts for the virtuosic Visuals By BO and Briann Kinywa to produce

his cover art.

The artwork is a glossy, poppy and colourful motif showcasing Maina’s grin and grilled mouth jewelry inviting the listener for a flashy but hedonistic experience into the ‘Stunna lifestyle’.