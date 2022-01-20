Lil Maina’s Kishash hits 1 million views

Lil Maina has taken his odd sense of humour to music.

Lil Maina is one of the most beloved personalities to come out of the pandemic. His unwittingly funny antics have been going viral for almost two years now and now he’s taken his talent to music.

Lil Maina dropped ‘Kishash’ less than three weeks ago and already, the jam has crossed 1 million views on YouTube. Not only that, but the track that features Ndovu Kuu, has been listed as the top streamed song on Spotify.

This isn’t Lil Maina’s, official government names Jeremy Maina, first venture into music. It’s officially a year since his first drop, ‘Strechmarks Kwa Haga’. He’s got another song that’s garnering many replays called ‘Umbwakni’ that’s ridiculously funny. His brand is definitely humorous and odd.

Listen to Kishash here: