Lil Nas X, BTS, Bruno Mars win at VMAs

Blue Ivy bags first VMA at the age of 9.

In a glitzy event that saw Alicia Keys, Camilla Cabello, Ozuna and Chloe perform live on stage, the MTV VMAs were as entertaining as always; the MTV VMAs went back to a live format after a year of COVID restrictions. The highlight of the live performances, however, was Normani who debuted her new song “Wild” live on stage alongside Teyana Taylor.

Also, a big winner of the night was artist Lil Nas X who won an award for Video of the Year for his infamous music video “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”. Lil Nas X is set to drop his new album sometime this year. Never one to shy away from controversy, he teased the new album by doing a ‘pregnancy’ shoot that drew backlash from some Kenyan celebrities.

Additionally, Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, bagged her first VMA at the age of 9 for “Brown Skin Girl” which won an award for Best Cinematography.

The award ceremony took place yesterday night (September 12th) in LA and streamed live on Paramount+ and Hulu. Additionally, if you want to watch the live performances, MTV’s YouTube channel has uploaded most of them.

See most of the winners below.

Video of the Year

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook

Olivia Rodrigo

Group of the Year

BTS

Push Performance of the Year

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Best Pop

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

Best Hip-Hop

Travis Scott: “Franchise” [ft. Young Thug and M.I.A.]

Best Rock

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly: “My Ex’s Best Friend” [ft. Blackbear]

Best Latin

Billie Eilish / Rosalía: “Lo Vas a Olvidar”

Best R&B

Bruno Mars / Anderson.Paak / Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Best K-Pop

BTS: “Butter”

Song of Summer

BTS: “Butter”

Video for Good

Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Best Direction

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / Saint Jhn / WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” (cinematography: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed,

Best Art Direction

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” (art direction: Art Haynes)

See more winners here.