Lilian Nganga unveils new book weeks after wedding

The new book called Madam First Lady will devolve into her achievements as the former first lady of Machakos.

Former Machakos first Lady Lillian Nganga has unveiled a new memoir called Madam First Lady set to be released soon.

Announcing the upcoming book in a recent Instagram post, Lillian said she has been working on the book for the last two months.

“This mini-memoir that I cherish is a book about owning my story, taking control of the narrative and telling my truth. From being catapulted into the limelight amidst a lot of chatter, to achieving a lot under the County First Lady’s Office to the eventual “stepping down” from the position,” she wrote.

On this magical day 22.2.22 … When my favourite no #2 aligns, I am delighted to share something special that I have been working on for the last two months. #MadamFirstLady pic.twitter.com/GkpIZcESb8 — Lillian Nganga (@LillyanneNganga) February 22, 2022

Lillian recently got married to musician Juliani in a private ceremony after a public and messy separation from Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

The book will delve into details about her achievements while serving as Machakos county’s first lady, her separation and her eventual withdrawal from public office to her work with the Lillian Nganga Foundation.

The release date is yet to be announced.