Lily Chepngetich Ngok nominated as Kericho Deputy Governor

Lily Chepngetich Ngok has Friday been nominated as the Deputy Governor of Kericho County.

Governor Prof. Paul Kiprono Chepkwony in a letter to the County Assembly of Kericho said that he had taken into account the fact that the late Susan Kikwai hailed from Kipkelion East Sub County and that his nomination would ensure continuity in the distribution of elective seats and gender balance.

In his nomination letter, Chepkwony also said that her nomination was pursuant to the provisions of Article182(2) of the Constitution as read with Sections 32 (C) and 32 (D) of the County Government Act (Act. No. 11 of 2020) and Section 22, 25 and 26 of the Elections Act 2011.

Ngok currently serves as the County Executive Committee member for Education, Sports, Culture and Social Service.

The DG seat fell vacant after the late Kikwai passed on while undergoing treatment at Siloam Hospital for Covid-19.

Kikwai was serving her second term, having first been elected in 2013.

She was the daughter of the one-time Kipkelion constituency MP Wiliam Kikwai.

Kikwai served as the managing director of the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) under the Ministry of Finance from 2005 to 2012.

Kikwai had an MBA from Morgan State University in Maryland, USA.

Her first degree was a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and her second degree was a BA in French from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island.

In 2007, Kikwai was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) by then-President Mwai Kibaki for her outstanding performance in investment promotion.

In the year 2008, she was elected President of the African Investment Promotion Agency Network ( AfrIPAnet) by 45 African Nations.