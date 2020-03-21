Limiting passengers an uphill task for PSV operators

Implementing social distance as a preventive measure to curb spread of Coronavirus is still a challenge for many public transport operators.

A spot check by KBC in various bus and matatu termini in Nairobi revealed reluctance by a section of operators to comply with the government directive to reduce the number of passengers.

On Friday the government directed all 14-seater matatus to carry 8 passengers and 25 seater buses to carry 15 passengers as part of measures to curb spread of coronavirus.

However a section of public transport operators in Nairobi say implementing the guideline will be an uphill task in light of the current situation where commuters are few.

The social distancing directive also applies to shopping outlets which are required to monitor the number of customers and ensure a 1.5 metres gap.

A number of supermarkets have adhered to the social distance of 1.5 metres while on the queue waiting to be served.

Shopping baskets are also being fumigated before and after use by customers.

According to Salia Wizo who is an attendant this will help a great deal to control the spread of the virus.

It also a requirement for shoppers to sanitise their hands.

Meanwhile a cross section of Kenyans interviewed called on the government to cushion those whose jobs and businesses have been paralyzed by the coronavirus .