Limuru milk processor to get Kshs. 150M to fund its revival

The revival of Limuru Dairy Processing Plant is expected to commence in due course following the commitment by National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP) to pride Kshs. 100 million for the facility.

The balance amounting to Kshs. 35 million will be provided by Kiambu County government while Limuru Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society will provide the balance amounting to Kshs. 15 million.

According to the milk processor more than Kshs. 150 million is required to buy new pasteurizing machine and long life milk machines after the previous ones were deemed outdated and no available spares to refurbish them.

At least 3500 members of the cooperative will be the biggest beneficiaries after the revival of the plant which has stalled for more than 10 years.

Part of the total funding will be availed to farmers to enable them acquire breeds producing high yield milk in order to boost their earnings.

The milk cooperative is similarly engaging farmers in dairy farming field education on how to improve production.

With stalled milk processing plant, the society says it forced to buy milk from farmers at Kshs. 38 after which they sell to other processors to pasteurize, a factor which eats into the society’s income.

The funding will also support Limuru Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society in adding value to their produce as well as packaging.