Limuru traders sound alarm over surge in donkey theft and illegal slaughter

Business activities in Limuru market came to a standstill on Thursday as traders protested the recurring issue of losing their donkeys to suspected illegal slaughter operations in Ndeiya Sub County, Limuru Constituency.

The agitated traders who heavily rely on the animal as a means of transport, condemned the business of donkey slaughtering in the area calling upon security agencies to intensify patrols to curb the alarming trend.

One of the businessmen identified as Yori Yori Mitumba called upon the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to scrutinize importers of goods to China suspected to be involved in donkey skin trade.

At least 10 donkeys have been reported stolen since Wednesday night, putting the animal at risk of becoming an endangered species.

Limuru market Coordinator John Maina condemned Ndeiya Police officers who thwarted efforts to nab a Toyota Probox vehicle suspected to be connected to illegal donkey slaughter business.

The traders are now calling upon Kiambu County Police Commander to launch investigation and interrogate Police officers from Ndeiya Police Station, whom they accuse of protecting the illegal business in the area.

Confirming the incident, Limuru Sub County Police Commander Philip Mwania assured that patrols will be enhanced.

He urged owners of the donkey within Limuru to remain vigilant and promptly report any cases suspected donkey theft.