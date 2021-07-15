Linkham Group completes Resolution Insurance Kenya buyout

A specialist global insurance services firm, Linkham Group, has confirmed the completion of a deal to acquire a majority stake in Resolution Insurance Kenya, a leading local general insurance services provider.

The acquisition undertaken at an undisclosed consideration will see the Linkham Group invest significant resources to revamp and fuel Resolution Insurance Kenya growth plans. This will entail focusing on quality customer service delivery, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and risk management practices.

As part of the growth plans, Linkham Group has also confirmed the appointment of Mr Peter Nduati as the new Resolution Insurance Kenya Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Alongside his management leadership role at Resolution Insurance Kenya, Mr Nduati will continue acting as the Resolution Group Chief Executive officer. Resolution Group runs Resolution Insurance Kenya, Resolution Tanzania and Resolution Credit Ltd.

The appointment of Mr Nduati, a seasoned entrepreneur, is expected to facilitate rapid recovery of the Resolution Insurance Kenya business thanks to his professional and business management experience, having previously served as the firm’s Founding Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking when he confirmed the corporate developments, Linkham Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Michael Cranfield said the acquisition is part of the Mauritius headquartered firm’s Africa expansion plans.

“The Linkham Group confirms that we have completed the acquisition of Resolution Insurance Kenya. As part of the acquisition, we are committing to investing in the business and have consequently appointed Mr Peter Nduati to spearhead management and business growth efforts with immediate effect,” Mr Cranfield said.

Plans, Mr Cranfield added, are at an advanced stage to optimize Resolution Insurance’s operating potential through the integration of robust information technology systems while focusing its business portfolio on growth lines.

With the integration of advanced Information Technology (IT)systems, Resolution Insurance will enjoy better operating efficiencies with are sponsive and improved end-to-end customer experience.

Headquartered in Mauritius, the Linkham Group provides global Insurance Solutions for the Travel, Financial Services and Card payments Industries. The firm controls operating subsidiaries providing specialist services, including Linkham Risk, Linkham Consulting, Linkham Technology, Linkham Claims, Linkham Brokers and Linkham Assistance.

Resolution Insurance was founded in 2002 by Mr Peter Nduati as a medical insurance provider in Kenya, changing its name from Resolution Health to Resolution Insurance in 2013 as it expanded into East Africa.

The firm has grown to become a tier-two underwriter offering various products from medical plans, travel plans, liability plans, property covers, motor covers and all other classes of general insurance.