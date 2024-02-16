Linturi calls for regional collaboration to boost food production

Kenya is among 15 countries that will benefit from a Ksh 7.3 billion ($50m) programme that is aimed at financing food production activities in the East and Central Africa region.

The five-year funding will address gaps in agricultural research and promote the development and adoption of new agricultural technologies.

Speaking at the 3rd Council meeting of the Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA), Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi said there needs to be joint efforts in addressing the challenges facing agriculture in Africa and promote self-sufficiency in food production.

“This is an opportunity to learn from other regional countries and intensify efforts that will bolster food and nutrition security,” said Linturi.

Mithika said Ksh 3.1 billion has been invested into the country to catalyze agri-transformation and improve livelihoods.

“This is very beneficial because it will increase availability and productivity of water in rain fed and irrigated farms, development of over 3 million dosses of livestock semen among others.”

He also held bilateral talks with the Somalia Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Zahra Yusuf, on how to enhance the trade of Miraa between the two nations

“We must address existing challenges in the trade and explore other opportunities that will be mutually beneficial as we are committed to ensure the quality and safety of miraa exports to Somalia while seeking avenues to expand market access and trade volumes,” he said.

Linturi also said the government will work together with Uganda in addressing and enhancing regional health security through the equitable access of vaccines that will help combat prevalent diseases within the borders.

The Cabinet Secretary takes over chairmanship of ASARECA board from Uganda.