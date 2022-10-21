Linturi, Machogu among 5 to appear before Parliament for CS vetting

The vetting of the 22 Cabinet Secretary nominees enters day four today (Friday) with five nominees scheduled to appear before the 15-member Committee on Appointments that is being chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula.

Agriculture and Livestock Development nominee Franklin Mithika Linturi will open the exercise at 9 am, followed by Eliud Okech Owalo who has been nominated to the Information Communications and The Digital Economy docket at 10.30am.

Education nominee Ezekiel Machogu Ombaki will then take the stage at 11:30 am followed by Ababu Namwamba, Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts at 2.30pm.

East African Community, Arid and Semi-arid Lands and Regional Development CS nominee Rebecca Miano will end the day’s exercise with her session that is scheduled for 3:30 pm.

The vetting exercise runs through to Saturday, October 22.

Those scheduled are Simon Kiprono Chelugui-Co-operatives and Micro, SMEs Development at 9.00 am, Salim Mvurya-Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs 10.30 am, Florence Chepngetich Koske-Bore, Labour and Social Protection 11.30 am and Mercy Kiiru Wanajau, Secretary to the Cabinet at 2.30 pm.