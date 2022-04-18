Linturi picks Linda Gakii Kiome as running mate

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has picked Lawyer Linda Gakii Kiome as his running mate for the seat in the forthcoming 2022 General Elections.

Mithika, who is aspiring to become Meru Governor though the UDA ticket endorsed Linda Kiome as his running mate saying she was best placed as she is youthful and energetic.

Mithika said the move to have Linda Kiome as his running mate has also been necessitated by the fact that he wants to bring all Meru Community sub-tribes on board in his government if elected, as he (Mithika) comes from Igembe region, while Linda Kiome comes from North Imenti, noting that Mp Kathuri Murungi who is vying for Meru Senator seat under UDA party ticket comes from South Imenti.

Mithika assured Tigania sub-tribe will benefit from the County secretary seat if he becomes the next Governor, hence bringing inclusivity under his leadership.

Speaking during the Sunday event, Linda Kiome thanked Mithika Lenturi for choosing her as his running mate and promised to support him in all ways possible to ensure that they win in the coming general elections.

She assured Meru people that she will serve them diligently without biasness if they clinch the top leadership of Meru County.

Imenti South Mp Kathuri Murungi who is vying for the Meru Senatorial seat under UDA ticket thanked Linda Kiome for being chosen as the running mate adding that this was a clear picture of the leadership Meru people want, where all sub-tribes are included in the county leadership.

Igembe Central Mp Kubai Kiringo who also attended the function, thanked Linda Kiome for being chosen as running mate by MithikaLenturi adding that this is the first time in history of Meru County, that a lady has been chosen to hold such a big post in the government if Mithika wins the gubernatorial seat for Meru County.

He urged Meru people to support the UDA party and ensure it clinches all seats available in the County.