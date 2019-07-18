Lion King Movie positions Kenya as one of the world’s leading destinations

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) hosted an exclusive VIP Lion King premiere at the Century Imax located at the Garden City Mall.

The Lion King is a 2019 American photorealistic computer-animated musical drama film produced by Walt Disney. The movie was directed and produced by Jon Favreau, with the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson.

The film premiered in the USA (July 9th, 2019), France (July 12th, 2019) and the UK (July 14th, 2019).

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) supported the Walt Disney film crew with a partnership that showcased Kenya as the inspiration of the movie as well as supporting premieres both locally and internationally.

Speaking at the event, Information and Communication Technology Cabinet Secretary, Mr Joe Mucheru said the movie showcases the diverse tourism products Kenya has to offer.

“The movie shows the kind of tourism opportunities that we have; we have hotels, lodges, people and food. And this means a lot for us as the industry continues to expand. Kenya also has high-quality movie theatres. It is an opportunity for local movies to also come up,” he said.

KTB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Betty Radier said the movie will raise the country’s profile and amplify its brand equity, especially with the media campaigns to promote Kenya.

She also revealed that within the first four weeks, the movie’s first trailer had attracted 60 million viewers through Disney’s digital channels which have millions of followers.

“As a leading tourist destination, Kenya is known globally as the home of safari. Our country is also endowed with diverse tourism products which give visitors an array of options – ranging from culture to wellness.” she added.

KTB Chairman, Mr Jimi Kariuki said the movie endorsed the country as a filming destination.

“So far, close to 80 international movies have been shot in Kenya. These include Out of Africa, King Solomon’s Mines, Born Free, The White Mischief, Walk with Lions and Kitchen Toto,” he said.

Twenty-five years ago, Walt Disney Company produced the Lion King Movie – Hakuna Matata Edition. The mantra, Hakuna Matata meaning that Kenya is a land where there are no worries.

