Lionel Messi has ‘no doubt’ Inter Miami will win more silverware after claiming his eighth Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi has ‘no doubt’ Inter Miami will win more silverware after...

Miami also signed Messi’s former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba during the 2023 season and have reportedly agreed a deal for Luis Suarez, another ex-Barca player, to arrive before the 2024 season.

Before Friday’s game, Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas and co-owner Jose Mas walked along a gold carpet with MLS commissioner Don Garber to address the crowd.

They were joined by Messi and gold fireworks went off as he held aloft his latest Ballon d’Or trophy, although he was unable to help his side avoid a 2-1 defeat.

“I’ve only been here a little while but it really feels like I’ve been here a long time,” added Messi, who is under contract to the end of 2025.

“I want to thank all the people of Miami, not only the ones here at the stadium, but in the city in general, for the way you have treated not only me, but also my family these last few months.

“You’ve shown me a lot of love and made me feel at home.”