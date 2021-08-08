Lionel Messi in tears as he bids farewell to Barcelona

Lionel Messi was in tears as he held a press conference at the Camp Nou to bid farewell to Barcelona ahead of his impending moving to PSG.

Messi looked distraught as he stood up to face the press at the start of his press conference, taking a tissue from his wife as he received a round of applause from all those in the Camp Nou press room.

The Argentine legend confirmed he wanted to stay at Barca, but will be leaving after a new contract was impossible to sign due to LaLiga regulations and the club’s perilous financial state.

This is the word of Leo #Messi: pic.twitter.com/k0btQ7k1py — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

Specifically asked about his next club, Messi declined to confirm he is moving to PSG, but is expected to travel to Paris over the coming days for a medical ahead of a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

“This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that’s what we all wanted more than anything,” he said.

The football star’s Barcelona career ended with 672 goals in 778 appearances and he finally added an international title this summer, winning the Copa America with Argentina – but now the world of football awaits to see whether his next destination is indeed PSG as expected, a surprise alternative.