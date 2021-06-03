Lionel Richie wants to benefit the education of the children of Kibera.

It seems Lionel Richis has a soft spot for Kenya. On one of the most premiere online auction sites, Charitybuzz, Lionel is auctioning a tote bag. It is called the Ministry of Tommorrow eco tote and is signed by One of the world’s greatest musicians, Mr. Lionel Richie.

The tote bag is 100% certified organic and has been handcrafted in Ministry of Tomorrow’s eco production facility located in Nairobi. The entire bag is lined with Military Grade High Performance Copper Nickel Conductive Shielding Fabric designed to protect your belongings and your body from harmful electromagnetic radiation. The bag also features a Shungite charm with 7 Shungite beads (representing the 7 chakras) finished with an Ethiopian cross.

All proceeds that will be raised from the auction of the bag will go towards Chema Vision Children’s Centre in Kibera. The bag’s estimated value is $1,000.

Check it out.

