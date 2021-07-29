Lionesses begin Olympic campaign on losing note after defeats against New Zealand and ROC

by Bernard Okumu

 

The national women’s rugby Sevens team, Lionesses, began their Olympic campaign  by losing their opening matches against New Zealand and Russian Olympic Committee, ROC, in Tokyo Japan.

Kenya lost to New Zealand 29-7 in their opening match. New Zealand raced into a 17-0 lead through tries from Michaela Blyde who landed a brace in between Portia Woodman’s five pointer with Tyla Nathan-Wong adding a conversion.

 

 

Kenya’s converted sole try was scored by Christabel Lindo minutes before half time.

New Zealand   added two second half tries through Stacey Fluher and Gayle Broughton with Nathan-Wong adding another conversion for the emphatic win.

New Zealand would later register their second win of the day after outclassing Great Britain 26-21. Britain had earlier beaten Russian Olympic Committee 14-12 in their opener.

 

Lionesses’ Janet Okelo celebrates with team mate Sarah Ndunde after scoring a try against ROC.Kenya lost the match 35-12.

Kenya fell to ROC 35-12 in their second pool A encounter.

Russia raced to a 14-12 half time score with Janet Okello scoring Kenya’s try as Sarah Oluche added the extra points.

Lionesses began the second half a determined side and saw Okello score her second try but Russia regrouped   and scored three converted tries going on to claim a 35-12 victory.

Marina Kukina of the Russian Olympic Committee scores a try durin g their group A match against Kenya.

Lionesses face Great Britain in their final pool A match Friday morning kicking off at 5.00am east Africa time.

  

