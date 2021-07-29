The national women’s rugby Sevens team, Lionesses, began their Olympic campaign by losing their opening matches against New Zealand and Russian Olympic Committee, ROC, in Tokyo Japan. Kenya lost to New Zealand 29-7 in their opening match. New Zealand raced into a 17-0 lead through tries from Michaela Blyde who landed a brace in between Portia Woodman’s five pointer with Tyla Nathan-Wong adding a conversion. Kenya’s converted sole try was scored by Christabel Lindo minutes before half time.

New Zealand added two second half tries through Stacey Fluher and Gayle Broughton with Nathan-Wong adding another conversion for the emphatic win. New Zealand would later register their second win of the day after outclassing Great Britain 26-21. Britain had earlier beaten Russian Olympic Committee 14-12 in their opener. Kenya fell to ROC 35-12 in their second pool A encounter.