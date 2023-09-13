Lionesses depart for South Africa ahead of WXV3 in Dubai

The Kenya Women’s rugby team ‘Lionesses’ is raring to go ahead of inaugural World Rugby WxV3 in Dubai.

The squad departed for South Africa Tuesday night where they are set to play two friendly matches in readiness for the Dubai assignment.

The WXV3 is scheduled October 13th-28th in Dubai,United Arab Emirates.

Kenya coached by Dennis Mwanja will play against South Africa this Saturday before taking on the San Clemente Rhinos a week later.

In Dubai,Kenya is set to open its campaign on 14 October against Spain before playing Kazakhstan and Colombia in its second and third match respectively.

The other pool consists Fiji and Ireland.

The WXV 2023 is the first edition of WXV ,women’s international rugby union group tournamemt for senior national teams .The competition features three divisions of six nations each, evenly divided across two pools. Participating teams were determined by regional competitions and play in matches.