Lionesses eye Colombia scalp in repechage, as world cup groups confirmed

Written By: Bernard Okumu
3

Kenya Lionesses celebrate a point during their previous international assignment.

 

Kenya Lionesses will take on reigning champions and hosts New Zealand, Australia and Wales if they qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup slated for  September 18 in Auckland.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The pools have been confirmed for Rugby World Cup 2021 with less than 10 months before the tournament kicks off

Also Read  Wazito FC appoint Francis Kimanzi as the new head coach

Pool B sees Canada set to face USA for the first time in the pool stages of a Rugby World Cup alongside Europe 1 and Asia 1.

Also Read  Rising Stars coach Stanley Okumbi names squad for CECAFA U20 Championships

Rugby World Cup 2017 runners-up England are drawn in Pool C alongside bronze medalists France, South Africa and Fiji, who are set to make their Rugby World Cup debut.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kenya will face Colombia in Nairobi with the winner heading to a four-team repechage tournament where the top team is set to play in pool A. The remaining two places will be filled by a qualifier from Asia and Europe.

Also Read  Athletics Kenya Nominated for the Member Federation Award
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Benard Okumu

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR