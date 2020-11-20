Lionesses eye Colombia scalp in repechage, as world cup groups confirmed

Kenya Lionesses will take on reigning champions and hosts New Zealand, Australia and Wales if they qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup slated for September 18 in Auckland.

The pools have been confirmed for Rugby World Cup 2021 with less than 10 months before the tournament kicks off

Pool B sees Canada set to face USA for the first time in the pool stages of a Rugby World Cup alongside Europe 1 and Asia 1.

Rugby World Cup 2017 runners-up England are drawn in Pool C alongside bronze medalists France, South Africa and Fiji, who are set to make their Rugby World Cup debut.

Kenya will face Colombia in Nairobi with the winner heading to a four-team repechage tournament where the top team is set to play in pool A. The remaining two places will be filled by a qualifier from Asia and Europe.