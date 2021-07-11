Lionesses off for pre-training camp in Kurume City

The Kenya National rugby women’s team Kenya Lionesses have departed for Japan a head of Tokyo Olympics set to begin on 23rd July.

In a draw released on Monday last week, the Kenya Lionesses will lock-horns with current Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series title holders New Zealand, the Russian Olympic Committee team and Great Britain in Pool A.

The 12 women’s teams are in three pools of four teams with reigning champions Australia to play USA, China and Japan; Rugby sevens set to thrill fans from 26-31 July at Tokyo Stadium.

There are some mouth-watering encounters for fans around the globe to look forward to as rugby sevens makes its second appearance at the Olympic Games following an unforgettable debut in Rio.

The women’s competition is fascinating with Pool C seeing hosts Japan grouped with Rio 2016 Olympic champions Australia alongside a powerful USA team, who qualified directly for Tokyo after finishing runners-up in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2019, reaching the medal podium in five of the six rounds.

The pool is completed by Olympic debutants China, who secured their place in Tokyo with an emphatic 33-0 victory over Hong Kong in the Asian qualifier final

Pool B is the only pool without an Olympic debutant as Rio 2016 bronze medallists Canada are joined by France, Fiji and Brazil.

A heart of Gratitude always wins. Kenya Rugby Lionesses saying thank you for the hospitality they've been accorded during their stay in Kasarani

In Pool A, current Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series title holders New Zealand will face the Russian Olympic Committee team, Great Britain and Kenya. New Zealand beat both Kenya and Great Britain on the way to claiming the silver medal at Rio 2016, while Russia ended the Black Fern’s record-equalling 37-match winning run on the Series with a 17-17 draw in Kitakyushu in April 2019.

The top four placed teams in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2019 qualified directly for Tokyo while Japan were awarded their place as host nation. The remaining seven teams qualified via regional tournaments and the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco.