Lionesses squad for the Africa Sevens Championship named

The national women’s rugby sevens head coach David Mwanja has named a 12-member squad that will participate in the forthcoming Africa Women’s Rugby Sevens Cup scheduled 9th-10th November in Accra,Ghana.

Faith Livoi has earned her first call up and is set to play a pivotal role for Kenya alongside Stella Wafula,Grace Adhiambo,Christabel Lindo and Judith Auma who return to the squad after missing previous assignments.Safari Sevens top try scorer Freshia Iduor has also been named in the team.

Kenya will play hosts Ghana,Madagascar,and Mauritius in pool B.Pool A cosists of last year’s winners South Africa,Tunisia,Zimbabwe and Burkinafaso while group C is made up of Uganda,Zambia,Senegal and Ivory Coast.

At the conclusion of the two day championship three top teams will seal their spot in the 2025 Challenger series, a qualification pathway for the HSBC World Sevens series.

Lionesses squad

Sheila Chajira (Captain),Christabel Lindo,Faith Livoi,Stella Wafula,Diana Awino,Moreen Muritu,Sinaida Mokaya, Diana Kemunto, Judith Auma,Grace Adhiambo,Sharon Auma,Freshia Oduor.