Liquor traders endorse Kiambu County Alcoholic drinks act

Juja Sub-County liquor traders welfare group has supported the new Kiambu County Alcoholic drinks act saying it is mindful of their well being.

Speaking in Witeithie ward, the welfare Chairman William Kimani Muiko said the new act involves their members in the licensing committee to ensure fairness in the issuance of license and inspection of premises.

He said the welfare also supports the eradication of the mushrooming of wine and spirit outlets which hare being set up without following due process.

“We are not fighting these outlets, let them upscale into bars or wholesale wine and spirit outlets. We cannot sit and watch these outlets assuming bars role of retail business,” He said.

He said they are looking forward to working together with the National and County governments to enhance safety of drinks sold.

Witeithie ward MCA Julius Macharia Taki urged the County Government to support and offer incentives to the liquor traders since they were the backbone of the revenue collected by the County.

Theta ward administrator Peter Mbuthia who represented Juja Sub-county Administrator Selina Murithii, told the traders to strictly adhere to the laid down COVID-19 protocols.

He told them to be on the lookout for conmen/women masquerading as County Askaris saying many traders have fallen prey to these crooks who extort money from them.

The sub-county liquor officer Irene Mburu said those who had paid for last year’s license will enjoy a 10% cut this year adding that licenses will now be rated on the basis of area zoning as opposed to blanket rates.

Area OCS Martin Murimi said his officers will not relent in enforce the law as he urged bar operators to iobserve the COVID-19 regulations.