Lisa itching to make a mark at the global WRC Safari Rally

Lisa Christoffersen, the founder of the Lioness Rally, an all-female rally crew,is set to make history once again as she takes part in her first WRC Safari Rally, supported by the Talanta Hela initiative.

“I believe this year’s rally will be one of the most exciting Safari Rallies, especially because it will have one of the largest numbers of female drivers and navigators,” says Lisa.

Her preparations for the rally have involved fundraising and getting her car ready.

“I’ll be driving a Subaru N10 in this WRC Safari rally. I’ll need to ensure I have all my equipment and rally gear and that it is updated,” she states.

Lisa, a cancer survivor, is not only aiming to compete at the highest level but also using her participation as an opportunity to give back and inspire others.

Her initiative, “Driving for Change,” aims to raise funds for children with cancer at Kenyatta Hospital. “For every kilometer I drive, I will donate 1,000 Kenyan shillings,” she explains. “With the rally covering 1,200 kilometers, the total amount will be at least 1.2 million Kenyan shillings. It’s my way of giving back and making a difference in the lives of those in need.”

Regarding what she hopes to achieve during the rally on the course, she says, “I want to finish the rally and stand on the podium, not just for myself but for all the women and girls who dare to dream,”

For Lisa, getting involved in a male-dominated sport like rallying is about women empowering women.

“By taking charge of your life, you are steering in the direction, metaphorically, where you are supposed to be going,” she emphasizes. If you can survive as a rally driver in an event like Safari Rally, you can survive anywhere.

As Lisa Christoffersen prepares to make her mark on the WRC Safari Rally, her message is clear: women can achieve anything they set their minds to, both on and off the track.