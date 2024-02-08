Lisa Petterson and Gabriella Cowley crowned winners of Kenya Ladies Open Pro-AM

Swedish professional Lisa Pettersson and England’s Gabriella Cowley led their team comprising Naeem Pasta, Vimar Ranpura, and Karan Khagramat to victory at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Pro-Am tournament.

The team combined for a score of 32-under to clinch the win at the event held at the picturesque par-72 PGA Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge on February 7.

In a closely contested event, Pettersson and Cowley’s team narrowly edged out their closest competitors, the team of Chiara Tamburlini (Pro), Heyley Davis (Pro), Trish Boulton, Aniz Dopat, and Alnoor Dhand, who finished closely behind with a combined score of 31-under.

Taking the third spot was the team led by Spanish pro Marta Sanz Barrio and her French counterpart Agathe Sauzon, joined by amateurs Michelle Muhanda, Millicent Mello, and Willy Sang, with a combined score of (–28).

The Pro-Am competition featured a unique format, with each group of three amateurs paired with two professionals, one playing each nine, in a move aimed at providing the pros with valuable practice rounds ahead of the main tournament.

In individual accolades, Samwel Mwangi and Mercy Nyamemba emerged victorious in the Nearest to the Pin challenge in the Men’s and Ladies’ categories, respectively, showcasing precision and accuracy in their shots.

At the same time, Fareen Samj and Sandra Githere showcased their power in the Longest Drive category, claiming victory with impressive distances of 270 yards and 224 yards, respectively.

Following the pro-am, the focus shifts to the proper Kenya Ladies Open which teed off today , at the Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge.

A field of 108 golfers is poised to compete for a stake of the coveted 300,000 Euros prize fund.