List of attendees at Raila’s Azimio la Umoja convention

With Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga expected to officially announce his Presidential bid Friday, hundreds of delegates and supporters gathered at Kasarani Stadium to grace the event.

Among those who attended included governors from across the political divide, senators, MPs and MCAs.

The Mp included Hon. Okuome, Andrew Adipo (Karachuonyo), Badi Twalib Bady( Jomvu), Hon. Joseph Oyula (Butula), Hon Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Joseph Oyugi Magwanga, Hon. Odanga, Geoffrey Makokha (Matayos), Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito, Ikolomani Mp Bernard Shinyali, Hon. Mohamed, Asha Hussein, Hon. Mwanyanje, Gertrude Mbeyu ( woman representative for Kilifi), Hon. Amollo, Paul Otiende, Hon. Atandi, Samuel Onunga (Alego Usonga), Hon. Odhiambo, Elisha Ochieng (Gem), Dr. Pamela Odhiambo (Migori County Woman Rep), Hon. Atandi, Samuel Onunga, Hon. Odhiambo, Elisha Ochieng, Hon. Gogo, Lilian Achieng, Hon. Shinali, Benard Masaka (Ikolomani), Hon. Wangwe, Emmanuel (Majority Whip of the National Assembly), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), Dennitah Ghati (Nominated), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega Woman Rep), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Peter Mwathi (Limuru), and Tom Joseph Kajwang (Ruaraka).

Others are Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir Woman Rep), Rosa Buyu (Kisumu Woman Rep), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), George Aladwa (Makadara), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Naisula Lessuda (Samburu West), Esther Passaris (Nairobi Woman Rep), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Sabina Chege (Murang’a Woman Rep), John Mbadi (Suba South), Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Adan Keynan (Eldas).

Governors at the event are Mombasa’s Ali Joho, Martin Wambora (Embu), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), James Nyoro (Kiambu), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu), James Ongwae (Kisii), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Ali Korane (Garissa), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Samuel Tunai (Narok), Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi, Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Fahim Twaha (Lamu), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia).

The Senators included Gideon Moi (Baringo), Judith Pareno (Nominated), Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta) and Abshiro Halake (Nominated), Ledama Olekina (Narok), James Orengo (Siaya), Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Mercy Chebeni (Nominated).

Others included Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal, Ali Ibrahim Fatuma – East African Legislative Assembly, Former Molo MP Njenga Mungai, Senator Kajwang’ Moses Otieno, CAS Public Service Beatrice Elachi, Igembe North parliamentary hopeful Beatrice Karwitha, former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth, Jubilee Party vice-chairperson David Murathe and COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.