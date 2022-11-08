List of nominees to EALA elicits varying reactions among Kenyans

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Christina Pratt and ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga are among 287 candidates shortlisted to serve in the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Musyoka has also been nominated for a second term after serving in the 4th session between 2017 and 2022.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Secretary-General Nick Salat, former Laikipia County Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru, former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar Hassan former Elgeyo-Marakwet Woman Rep Jane Chebaibai, and former Kieni MP Kanini Kega are also on the list.

The presence of relatives of senior political leaders in the Country hasn’t gone down well with a section of Kenyans who took to social media to condemn the political parties for shortlisting them saying other Kenyans should be given an opportunity to serve.

348 sent their applications but the list was cut down to 287 as Parliament seeks to elect by secret ballot the 9 representatives for the Country.

Several former Members of Parliament who lost in the August election are also on the shortlist. They include former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, former Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo, former Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki, former Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, , Former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, former Samburu Woman Rep Maison Leshomo, former Kitutu-Masaba MP Timothy Bosire among others.

The election of the 9 representatives will be held on 17th November 2022 at Parliament buildings.