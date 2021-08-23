Listen to Ali Kiba sing in French

The original French song was released four months ago

Tanzanian crooner Ali Kiba has collaborated with Congolese French RnB singer Maud Elka for the remix of her song “Songi Songi” which premiered 4 months ago. Ali Kiba sings part of his verse in French which is strange considering most of his discography is in Kiswahili.

“Songi Songi” since its release has been gaining traction within Africa and having a moment on TikTok which is well known for popularising music. The song’s continued popularity is unsurprising given that the sound and beat are heavily influenced by Congolese Lingala which is among the most popular genres on the continent.

“Songi Songi” was produced by Narco Vera Beats & Fabio Litto. Listen to it here.