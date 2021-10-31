Listen to Alisha Popat’s performance on “The Voice” Germany

The Kenyan musician beat out other contestants to compete on The Voice.

Kenyan musician Alisha Popat is making waves in Germany after nabbing a spot on The Voice, Germany. This past week Alisha gave a great and moving rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” that earned her a four-chair turn during her blind audition.

The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise based on the reality singing competition, The Voice of Holland. The reality series has since spawned many other versions including The Voice, America and The Voice Germany. The show’s format features five stages of competition: producers’ auditions, blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts (since 2012), and live performance shows.

Alisha is a singer/songwriter currently based in Germany and has been in the creative industry for more than a decade earning many accolades from varied creative avenues.

Alisha is perhaps best known for her collaboration with independent artist Lindsey Stirling for a Swahili version of “We Found Love.”

Popat stands a chance at winning The Voice, Germany 2021.