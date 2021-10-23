Listen to Brown Mauzo’s new album ‘V’

The album is currently available on Boomplay.

Brown Mauzo has released a new album dedicated to his wife and new mother Vera Sidika. The 12-single album is available to stream exclusively on Boomplay and features songs such as “Utanizalia” which was released months earlier in July.

The album titled V for Vera features collaborations from artists like Kaa La Moto, Baraka Da Prince, Mwasi, Ndovu Kuu and Mwasi. The singles were produced by Motif Di Don, Totti, Nessim, Bassman, Ihaji Madeit and Man Water.

Mauzo announced the album’s release by dedicating a message to his wife in which he wrote, “You have been instrumental in my life since day one and I wanted to award you with something timeless… These are my thoughts about our relationship. The album is titled “V” ( Vera ).” (SIC)

