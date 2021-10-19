Listen to Daddy Owen’s new album ‘Chapter IV’

‘Chapter IV’ is available to stream on all digital platforms.

Gospel artiste Daddy Own has released his new album called Chapter IV available to stream on all platforms with a new music video featuring Judy Stevens already out on YouTube.

The new album features 15 songs featuring collaborations with Nakaaya, Judy Stevens, Dunco, Bella Kombo, Ivlyn Mutua and Slejj. The sixth studio album will also feature on Baze after Owen’s partnership with Kenya’s foremost Telco Safaricom.

Speaking during the album launch Owen said that the album is inspired by his journey as a musician, minister and by his life at 40; he celebrated his birthday early this year. “The thing about life is that the older you get, the wiser you become and having spent close to two decades in the gospel music industry, this album is about reflecting how far God has brought me. It is also about giving the fans something uplifting during a time when people have lost hope and are seeking to turn a new page.”

The album is available to stream on all digital platforms including Spotify, Boomplay, Apple Music, Baze and YouTube.