Listen to Khaligraph Jones’ new album ‘Invisible Currency’

The album is currently available to stream exclusively on Boomplay.

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has released his new album called Invisible Currency. The just-released album features 17 songs including collaborations with Adasa, Prince Indah, Blackway, Mejja, Ali Kiba, Kev the Topic, Scar Mkadinali, Xenia Manasseh and more with an average run time of 1 hour.

The album praised by Jones as a game-changer is currently only available to stream on Boomplay. Ahead of the release Jones said, “Listen, we are going to be raising the bar. We are going to be doing the unimaginable. Everything about this album is super historic.”

The second single on the album “All I Need” is a gospel song, the only one on the album despite the fact that the rapper recently released a collaboration with Nyashinski called “Sifu Bwana.” The album also features more RnB infused tracks, particularly the 12th single called “How We Do” featuring songbird Xenia Manasseh.

The album is available to stream and download on Boomplay.