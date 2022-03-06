Listen to Limbofest’s latest drop, ‘Baby Mama’

With the release of Rotate (Baby Mama), Limbofest aims to capture the hearts of thousands across the region.

Upcoming music powerhouse group Limbofest for the second time this year, has released a single dubbed ‘Rotate (Baby Mama)’.

With International Women’s Day just around the corner (8th March), the group decided to put together some beautiful words to best appreciate Baby Mamas all over the world. The song is intended to have these women forget about their struggles for a minute, reaffirm how beautiful and hardworking they are, and just enjoy the music. The song is meant to have Baby Mamas reflect the vibe that’s present behind the lyrics. The world should get ready to get caught up in it.

Limbofest is a Kenyan band, a musical lighthouse trio, made up of Emmanuel Magero a.k.a. Malen, Emmanuel Ouma a.k.a. Buznoel and Mark Mukabi a.k.a. Amek. Their journey began in 2020 with the coming together of friends and family who quickly realised that their common passion for music and deep desire to perform could lead to the creation of something beautiful. The three then created Limbofest Limited, an entertainment and promotions company that the artists are now signed under.