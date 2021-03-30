“Chucks” is the fifth single off the album We made it

South African band Mi Casa has teamed up with Berlin-based production duo YouNotUs for the 5th official single from their 2020 We Made It album, “Chucks”.

This comes after the huge success of their smash hit “Mamela” their first international collaboration since signing their international record deal with Afroforce1 Records/Universal Music Group.

Mi Casa’s frontman spoke about the release of the song calling it an important song that holds a special place in his heart. He said, “It’s (Chucks) about making the most of every single moment because the future is not a given – all we have is right now and that time needs to be lived. Getting the YouNotUs touch (SIC) to “Chucks” has completely transformed it and we cannot wait to see how it lifts people’s spirits and hopefully it will land on fertile soil.”

Fortunately, technology allowed the two acts to collaborate remotely during the lockdown.

Listen to the single here.

