Listen to Naiboi’s new album “Otero”

Naiboi’s new EP called Otero is available to stream. The new 10-track album features celebrities such as Femi One, AY, Nyashinski, Arrow Bwoy and Darrio. The album was released exclusively on Boomplay.

Naiboi said of the album, “I worked so hard on this EP, made so many sacrifices and I can’t wait for ya’ll to experience Otero magic.” The EP was produced by Bass Man and Naiboi with additional production by Jazzybass beats and Hamado.

The album explores a myriad of issues and emotions; for example in his track with Nyashinski called “Ntilie”, a track he calls reflective and sentimental, he encourages the listener to embrace love while in contrast, his track with Femi One is a club track.

