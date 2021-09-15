Listen to Silverstone’s new EP “Don’t Bother”

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The new EP is available to stream on all digital platforms.

Kenyan rapper Silverstone Barz has released a new EP called Don’t Bother. The EP features seven songs including collaborations with Brian Simba, Timmy Blanco, Benny Ali and Boutross.

Silverstone is among Kenya’s new age rappers whose influences are more American hip-hop and less Genge but who still bring a bit of the Kiswahili twang to their songs. Silverstone was most prominently featured in Khaligraph Jones’ “Khali Cartel 3” where she rapped alongside Jones, Bey T, Rekles, Breeder W and Chiwawa.

The Ep is named after the first track on the album featuring Brian Simba.

Other songs by Silverstone include “Africana” featuring Victoria Kimani, “Bobby” featuring Timmy Blanco and “So On My Shit”.

Listen to her new EP and her entire discography here.

  

