Listen to Victoria Kimani’s new album out now

The album features Kenyan band H_art the Band.

Kenyan Afropop artist Victoria Kimani has released a new album called Spirit Album. The just-released album features 16 songs including collaborations with H_art the Band, KiDi, Yemi Alade and more with a run time of 52 minutes.

The 6th single from the album “Remedy” was released as a music video a week ago and is currently available to stream on YouTube.

Announcing the release of her album, the multinational singer said, “The butterflies in my stomach have literally gone mad! Thank you to everyone who had a hand In this. It truly is a Miracle. I hope it makes you feel as Badass, beautiful & resilient as it makes me feel.”

The album is available to stream on all digital platforms.