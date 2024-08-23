Little App revises Rates to 15%

Over the past month, the ride-hailing industry in Kenya has been marked by unrest, as drivers demand better rates to sustain their livelihoods amidst rising costs.

With increased competition from both local and international players, the industry has faced disruptions.

In response to these concerns, Little—a Pan-African Super App platform proudly made in Kenya—has taken decisive action to support its drivers.

The company has announced a 15% increase in rates across all fleet categories, aimed at cushioning drivers against the economic challenges they face.

This rate adjustment not only ensures that drivers will now earn a fairer wage but also helps ensure reliability, convenience, and safety to the services offered by Little to its Clients.

By valuing the input of its key partners—drivers—Little demonstrates its commitment to fostering a balanced and responsive ecosystem.

“Little has always been a listening and caring partner,” said Mr. Kamal Budhabhatti, CEO – Little. “We have heard and analyzed the requests from our drivers. Despite the tough economic times that all Kenyans are facing, we believe it is important to support the individuals who keep our platform running.

This increase may mean slightly higher costs for our clients, but it also guarantees more reliable and convenient services. A happy driver will always deliver excellent service.”

Drivers have responded positively to the move, praising Little for being economically sensitive and acting swiftly to address their concerns.

The rate increase is seen as a welcome relief and a positive step toward better working conditions.

As Little continues to prioritize the welfare of its stakeholders, it reinforces its position as a leading, socially responsible player in the ride-hailing industry—dedicated to providing not just services, but solutions that benefit both its drivers and passengers.