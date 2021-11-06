Little girl’s moving letter to Kagwe detailing uncertainty during Covid-19 Pandemic

A class seven pupil at Muthaiga Primary captured the attention of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe after she penned a touching letter that exposed the deeper fears and vulnerabilities of minors like her ever since Covid-19 struck.

On 25th August 2021, Michelle Awino used her pen and paper as perfect outlets for her emotions and feelings since restrictions were put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

Young as she is, she believes the disruptions such as not being able to join her peers to play significantly impacted her mental well-being.

“Covid-19 led to the closure of schools for nine months. Some of us had to study through online classes or sometimes individually. The truth is, it was difficult because I’m not used to studying without the guidance of my teacher,” she said

In her letter to Kagwe, an honest Michelle said; “The disease affected our social lives in great ways. I was not able to visit my grandparents and I couldn’t play with my friends in the fear that I might be infected by the disease.”

“Our spiritual lives hugely suffered because churches were not allowed to conduct physical worship services,” she stated

But, like everything, she believes there is a good side and a bad. When we sat down with her, the 13-year-old girl indicated that during this period of the pandemic she has observed a number of things she considers hugely important, particularly to children her age.

“Covid-19 has its good and bad. The disease united families more because of the curfew and lock-downs, we were able to spend more time with our parents. Further, the level of hygiene improved in our homes as we were required to wash our hands regularly,” she stated

Throughout this time, Michelle says she followed all the happenings in the country. She acknowledges that the Health CS exhibited good leadership during the pandemic. According to Michelle, Kagwe’s ‘tireless efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19’ deserves commendation.

She believes that these efforts helped greatly and fast-tracked the reopening of schools and places of worship.

“We appreciate the work you have done as the Minister of Health and particularly your sensitization message to Kenyans on prevention of Covid-19; she said in her letter to Kagwe, referencing his famous rallying words of caution; “If you behave normally, this disease will treat you abnormally.”

On receiving Michelle’s letter, CS Kagwe did not hide his amazement by her understanding of the current situation. Even more surprising to the CS, is how the young girl had internalized the various prevention messages put out by his Ministry.

“I’m so happy that you appreciate the measures we took to encourage people in their struggles to cope with the disease. There are times in life when we have to make difficult and uncomfortable choices. As you grow up, you will find yourself in such situations as well, and you should never shy away from making firm decisions so long as they are for your own good of those around you,” the CS said in a reply letter to Michelle

The case of Michelle’s experience perhaps paints a picture of what most children might have gone through, particularly psychologically, as the health crisis persisted.

“Reading your letter, I wondered what it would have been like had the pandemic hit when I was your age. Would I have adjusted to missing a school year as well as you did?” CS Kagwe posed, as he encouraged the young Michelle to pursue her dreams relentlessly.

“Michelle, I think you are born a natural leader who, when older, will play a very meaningful role in building society,” the CS added

In her message to Kenyans, Michelle urged Kenyans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to prevent a situation where another lockdown might be imposed, negating the gains made so far with a full return to normalcy almost in sight.