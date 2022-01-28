Live up to your oath of office, CJ Koome tells judicial officers

Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged all judicial officers to live up to their oath of office as they deliver justice to Kenyans.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of Judicial Service Commission(JSC) strategic plan for 2022-2027 and the Revised Code of Conduct and Ethics, Koome said judicial officers must uphold integrity at all times.

“We must consciously avoid placing ourselves in situations that bring disrepute to the institution of the Judiciary. This means that judicial decisions should be motivated by only the law and evidence before the court. Put differently, we must strive to live up to our oath office,” she stated

Koome urged all Judiciary staff to work towards protecting the image of the Judiciary in efforts to achieve excellent service delivery adding that the newly revised Code of Conduct and Ethics will comprehensively guide the behavior and conduct of judges, judicial officers and judiciary staff.

“We expect all members of the Judiciary family to embrace “judicial hygiene”. While the Commission will protect the institutional independence of the Judiciary and the decisional autonomy of Judges and Judicial officers, corruption, unethical conduct, impunity, and failure to perform duties vested in any Judge or Judicial officer will not be tolerated,” she warned

The CJ further called upon Kenyans to collaborate with the Judiciary in enhancing public trust and confidence in the legislative arm of the government while assuring speedy conclusion of all complaints pending before JSC.

“We encourage Kenyans to play an active role in monitoring the actions of those serving in the Judiciary and their compliance with the revised Code of Conduct and Ethics. The Commission will endeavor to move decisively to resolve any complaints brought to its attention regarding any unethical conduct,” she stated

“Pending disciplinary complaints will be expeditiously processed to enable those implicated in alleged cases of alleged misconduct to clear their names,” she added