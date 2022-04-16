Liverpool beat Man city to reach FA Cup final

Liverpool survived a late scare to remain on course for an historic quadruple as they reached the FA Cup final with victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

The Reds put on a dominant first-half display where Ibrahim Konate opened the scoring at 9′. Sadio Mane netted a second thanks to a terrible mistake from City keeper Zack Steffen, and then a third from Thiago Alcantara’s pass shortly before halftime.

𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!!! pic.twitter.com/sjQ2eFWyBB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2022

Konate climbed higher than everyone else in the penalty area to head home his third goal in three appearances. The summer signing has been impressive recently.

Pep Guardiola’s men were unable to find a crucial equaliser despite Jack Grealish’s goal at the start of the second half and Bernardo Silva scoring late on.

At 85′ Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane were sent off as Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino came on.

"It's not easy against Liverpool… We HAVE to recover well" 🥵️ Pep Guardiola reveals his thoughts as Man City crashed out of the FA Cup to Liverpool 🔊🔛 pic.twitter.com/IP6PUrMZbO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 16, 2022

An opportunity later opened up for Sterling but he controlled Grealish’s low pass inside the area and unleashed a curler straight into the body of Alisson.

Mo Salah is still clearly struggling, having not scored in 12 appearances for Liverpool and Egypt. It is the longest barren run he has endured. He looked like he was lacking confidence in front of goal at Wembley.

The win means Liverpool will now face Chelsea or Crystal Palace in next month’s FA Cup final. Manchester City now only have the Premier League and Champions League to focus on.