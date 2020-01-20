Liverpool’s procession towards their first title in 30 years continued with a hard-fought win over Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool’s win extended their lead at the top of the table to 16 points with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were the superior side but faced late United pressure as they defended Virgil van Dijk’s 14th-minute header before wrapping up the win in style in injury time – goalkeeper Alisson’s long clearance setting Mohamed Salah clear to spark wild celebrations among supporters now convinced that long wait is coming to an end.

Liverpool could have emphasised their superiority as Roberto Firmino had a goal contentiously ruled out by VAR for Van Dijk’s foul on David de Gea, while the United keeper touched Jordan Henderson’s shot on to the post and Salah missed an open goal from six yards.

It is simply a case of when the coronation comes as Liverpool reeled off yet another win en route to the Premier League title – not only doing their own job but watching in satisfaction as the chasing pack, chasing from afar it must be said, fall further behind as Manchester City and Leicester City drop points.

There was rare anxiety around Anfield in the closing minutes before the sweet release of Salah’s goal.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche said Burnley reacted positively to questions about their form with victory against Leicester which earned them their first points in five games.

Ashley Westwood’s stunning strike in the 79th minute and goalkeeper Nick Pope’s penalty save from Jamie Vardy marked a brilliant recovery by the home side who went behind to Harvey Barnes’ 33rd-minute goal.

Burnley-born Barnes gave the Foxes the lead with a superb individual effort after Jack Cork had been dispossessed just inside his own half.

The home side improved after the break and equalised when Chris Wood poked in his ninth league goal of the season after Ben Mee nodded into his path from a corner.

However, Mee then fouled Barnes in the box to give away a penalty, which was verified by VAR. Vardy, without a goal in his previous three games, saw his firm strike palmed away by Pope.

With their tails up, Burnley surged forward and were rewarded 11 minutes from time when Westwood thundered home a low drive.

The win lifts Burnley to 14th – five points above the relegation zone. Leicester have now lost four times in their last six league games.