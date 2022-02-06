Liverpool ease past Cardiff to storm  FA Cup 5th round

Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time in seven seasons as they saw off a weakened but spirited Cardiff City.

The much-changed visitors, 20th in the Championship, dug in to frustrate Jurgen Klopp’s men during a goalless first half in which they had an appeal for a penalty rejected after Mark Harris fell under a challenge from Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool eventually made their domination count in the second half as Diogo Jota headed in from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick.

New signing Luis Diaz came on to set up Takumi Minamino for the Reds’ second, before Harvey Elliott marked his return after five months out injured with an elegant swivel and finish.

Substitute Rubin Colwill’s powerful low drive gave Cardiff’s large and noisy travelling supporters late reason to cheer, but it is Liverpool who will host Norwich City in the last 16.