Liverpool extend lead to 22 points with win over Southampton

Liverpool extended their advantage in the Premier League to 22 points over second-placed Manchester City with a 4-0 win against Southampton at Anfield.

Four second-half goals gave Liverpool a victory that extends their unbeaten run in the league to 42 games and means they have picked up 100 points from the last 102 available.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener against Southampton just after half time – his second goal in as many league matches – when he drilled the ball low into the bottom corner.

Reds’ skipper Jordan Henderson made it 2-0 on the hour mark with a calm finish after being set up by Roberto Firmino.

Henderson then played in Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s third and the Egyptian forward added a fourth from close range in the last minute.

Meanwhile, Leicester and Chelsea played out an entertaining Premier League draw in a see-saw encounter at King Power Stadium.

The result means the Foxes stay third in the table, eight points above Chelsea in fourth.

After a largely uneventful first half, the game came to life just after the break when Antonio Rudiger headed Chelsea in front from Mason Mount’s corner.

Brendan Rodgers’ team levelled eight minutes later, Harvey Barnes’ effort deflecting off Blues defender Reece James into the top-right corner.

And Rodgers looked to be heading towards a first win over Chelsea at the 14th attempt as a manager when Ben Chilwell swept a Youri Tielemans cross into the bottom left corner.

But Rudiger’s second headed goal of the day – from another Mount delivery – ensured Frank Lampard’s side claimed a point.

Finally, Bruno Fernandes was unable to inspire Manchester United to victory on his debut as the £47m new arrival had to settle for a goalless draw against Wolves at Old Trafford.

In a game of few chances, Fernandes did force a couple of routine saves from fellow countryman Rui Patricio, who also almost dropped another into his own net as he inexplicably fumbled his fellow Portuguese’s tame shot round the post.

The nearest United came to scoring was in the final minute of stoppage time when substitute Diogo Dalot headed Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross narrowly wide, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have now taken just four points from five games.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have now won once in six games since their memorable comeback triumph against Manchester City on 27 December and, with 13 games of the campaign remaining, are, like United, six points off a Champions League place and behind Sheffield United.