Liverpool see the blues in Merseyside derby defeat

Everton piled further misery to Liverpool as they beat them 0-2 at Anfield, to extend a run of 4 straight home defeats in what was once a fortress.

The famed attacking trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino couldn’t muster a goal and, could have done anything to place themselves in the shoes of Richarlison, who finished off a cleverly laid pass by James Rodriguez in the 3rd minute to give Everton a dream start.

The champions were clearly rattled and went on a series of attacking frenzy that almost led to an equalizer but for the heroic and acrobatic saves by Jordan Pickford.

First on line was Trent Alexander Arnold who sent a rasping shot that Pickford produced an outstanding fingertip save for a corner and then came captain Henderson’s half volley that He exquisitely parried outside.

In the second half Liverpool ramped up the pressure and could easily have equalized but for poor finishing and a stoic Everton defence that wasn’t in a mood to concede.

With 3 minutes to go, the home side who had committed numbers forward, were brutally exposed to a counter that led to them conceding a penalty that Gylfi Sigurdsson, converted to consign Liverpool to their worst home run.

An elated Seamus Coleman had this to say: “it’s an amazing feeling, winning and picking up a clean sheet. We have done it for the fans. Credit to the manager for the way he set us up to play. We now need to pick ourselves up and start going up on the log.”

