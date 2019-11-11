Liverpool seize control of title race with win over Man City

Liverpool struck a potentially decisive blow in the Premier League title race as victory over reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool took the lead after only six minutes when Fabinho flashed a 25-yard drive past keeper Claudio Bravo, deputising for injured Ederson, the goal given after a video assistant referee check for handball against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City were threatening in possession but Jürgen Klopp’s team are ruthless in attack, as proved when Mohamed Salah doubled their lead six minutes later, heading in at the far post from Andrew Robertson’s superb cross.

Raheem Sterling missed a headed chance and Sergio Agüero saw a shot deflected on to the post as City tried to find a foothold but it was all over six minutes after the break when Jordan Henderson’s pinpoint delivery lured Bravo into a critical moment of hesitation and Sadio Mané headed in.

Bernardo Silva pulled one back with 12 minutes left but it was too late for City, who will rue not making the most of their plentiful possession and opportunities as they now lie nine points off the top in fourth place.

Elsewhere, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Brighton as “their best performance of the season”.

Midfielder Andreas Pereira and striker Marcus Rashford scored either side of a Davy Propper own goal to give United their biggest home Premier League triumph since August and move them into seventh place, their highest position for two months.

Rashford should have had another but inexplicably fired Daniel James’ cross wide of an open goal.

Brighton keeper Mat Ryan saved from James and Brazilian midfielder Fred, before denying what would have been a memorable solo effort from Anthony Martial.

After their 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, it was the first time United had scored six in two games since March and extended a run of five wins in six games in all competitions since a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.