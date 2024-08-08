National Assembly withdraws Livestock Bill 2024

The National Assembly has withdrawn the consideration of the Livestock Bill, 2024.

The decision was announced by the Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichung’wa who emphasized the importance of involving all stakeholders in the legislative process.

In a statement to the House, MP Ichung’wa said, “I have written to the PS State Department on Livestock to conduct further public participation on the Livestock Bill, 2024.”

The Livestock Bill 2024 seeks to provide for the development of the livestock sector and the regulation of livestock inputs and livestock products; research and capacity building in the livestock sector; the establishment of livestock agencies and training agencies.

The Bill was set to be read for the first time on the course of next week.

Ichung’wa acknowledged that the Livestock Bill, 2024 has raised concerns among Kenyans. “We have listened to the concerns of Kenyans about the Livestock Bill,” said the Leader of the Majority. “It is crucial that the public understands the implications of this legislation and has an opportunity to provide input.”

The Leader of the Majority Party in consultation with the House Business Committee and the Speaker of the National Assembly wrote to the Principal Secretary, State Department of Livestock directing the Ministry to undertake comprehensive public participation before the Bill is reintroduced.

“Ministries author bills and send them to the House without proper public participation. I have asked the Ministry to engage all stakeholders on the Bill and sensitizes members of the public on its provisions,” said MP Ichung’wa

The House noted recent court decisions that nullified the Social Health Insurance Act, where the courts ruled that insufficient public sensitization had been carried out.

The Principal Secretary for Livestock Development has been tasked with engaging with various stakeholders, including livestock farmers, industry players, and civil society organizations, to gather their views on the proposed legislation.

The Ministry is expected to submit a report to the National Assembly detailing the outcome of the public consultation.

“Upon completion of the sensitization process, we shall await your further guidance on this matter on whether the Bill should be withdrawn to allow for further consultations; revised and republished for consideration by Parliament; or proceeded with subject to the comments of the public and stakeholders being incorporated at the appropriate stage of consideration of the Bill,” said Ichung’wa in the letter to the Ministry

The Leader of the Majority has further indicated that the future of the Livestock Bill will depend on the feedback received from the public.

The Bill may be withdrawn, revised, or preceded with, incorporating public input as necessary.