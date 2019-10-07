Livestock farmers urged to purchase fodder seeds from accredited agencies

Livestock farmers should consider purchasing fodder seeds from accredited agencies to reduce recycling of less productive varieties.

Officials say the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organization is researching on high yielding varieties and some of the improved fodder grass seeds will be available to farmers in three months’ time.

The high cost of hay coupled with diminishing grazing fields due to poor rains in recent years has seen the cost of milk and other livestock products such as meat sky rocket as farmers pass additional costs to consumers.

Now farmers have been warned against recycling fodder grass seeds with the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organization saying the move has led to less grass production as reused varieties tend to be less productive and nutritious.

To this end KALRO has embarked on a research project that entails picking grass from Kenyan ranges before scientifically improving them to create high yielding and quality varieties.

the new improved and drought resistant grass varieties are expected to hit the shelves in a year’s time after tests and approvals.

Livestock farmers are being encouraged to purchase animal feeds from accredited stores to minimize cases of poor-quality products.