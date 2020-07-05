The national government has rolled out a mass livestock vaccination drive in Isiolo County in a bid to cushion the animals against possible disease outbreak.

The animals set to be vaccinated are cows, goats, and sheep.

They will be vaccinated against Peste Des Petits Ruminantes (PPR), a viral disease that affects both domestic and wild animals, Rift valley fever, Foot and Mouth Disease, Contagious Bovine Pleural Pneumonia (CBPP) and Brucellosis while dogs will also receive an anti rabies jab.

Speaking at the Isiolo livestock market when he launched the exercise Saturday that will be conducted across the Country, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya called upon County governments to allocate enough funds towards livestock disease control in every financial year.

Adding that all other projects such as construction of Markets, boreholes and water pans could be rendered surplus to requirements if the farmers do not have healthy animals to utilize the facilities.

Munya noted that Agriculture and Livestock are hugely devolved functions, but no single county could undertake such an exercise successfully since animals move across Counties in search of pasture and water, as well as markets, hence the national government through a directive by the president took the initiative to have a coordinated effort by all counties in order to effectively get rid of livestock diseases.

He said that disease outbreaks are occurring in increasing frequency among counties that are not implementing disease control programs, spilling over to counties that are carrying out the control measures thereby hindering their goals of creating disease free zones.

The Isiolo County Executive Committee Member in Charge of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Lawrence Mwongela said that the devolved government had already vaccinated at least 340,000 animals this year alone despite challenges of underfunding.