Liz Mills shatters the glass ceiling as first woman to coach at AfroBasket

by Maxwell Wasike

Kenya Morans head coach Liz Mills has become the first woman to coach a team at a men’s continental championship when she led Kenya at AfroBasket 2021, which is currently underway in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Australian guided Kenya to victory over Mali and into the Qualification for the Quarter-Finals where they came up a basket short of reaching the last eight, losing 60-58 to South Sudan.

Ranked number  111 globally,Morans didn’t reach the podium but gained the respect and admiration of everyone in Africa with their never-say-die spirit which was evident after they battled back from a 20-point deficit and nearly stunned the South Sudanese at the buzzer.

Mills struck a blow for equality, too, proving that a woman can lead a man’s team in the toughest tournament on the African continent.

She has not just coached Kenya, but also championed a cause for women. It’s been demanding.

“I have had a lot of young girls and women reach out and say, ‘You are the role model that we need,'” she said.

“I’m trying to be as visible as possible, even though I don’t like social media,” Mills said. “I’m trying to get myself out there and be as visible for women and girls to say, ‘If Liz can do it, I can do it’ and especially in an environment like this. The AfroBasket is heavily male-dominated, so I want them to see another woman doing it. They can do it. The glass ceiling has been shattered.”

Mills served as an assistant coach with both Zambia, when they came up short of reaching AfroBasket 2017, and Cameroon in the African Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

She took the helm of Kenya earlier this year and led the Morans to their first AfroBasket qualification in 28 years. They punched their ticket to the tournament with a 74-73 victory over 11-time AfroBasket champions Angola in the African Qualifiers on February 20.

That qualification also ensured Kenya would play in the African Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

“That’s when it dawned on me, that this is serious,” she said of the qualification for beating Angola. “And I’ve been carrying a heavy weight. All I can ask for is that people respect what we, the Kenyan national team, are doing, regardless of the result, and that women can coach, and that we are here, that we’re going to keep pushing through that imaginary barrier that’s there, that Kenya deserve to be here and I, as a female coach, deserve to be here.

Mills has lived and breathed Kenya basketball all year, including this summer while preparing the team for the AfroBasket.

She dedicated the achievement of becoming the first woman to coach a men’s team at a continental championship to her twin sister, Victoria, who was with her at the AfroBasket.

  

