Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt – who was appointed chancellor last week – has said he will not stand in the leadership contest to be the next prime minister.

Ms Truss will become the shortest-serving PM in British history when she stands down.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for an immediate general election following Ms Truss’s resignation speech.

In her speech, Ms Truss said she entered “office at a time of great economic and international instability”, as war rages in Ukraine and living costs skyrocket.

The prime minister said her government delivered on providing support for energy bills and reversing a rise in National Insurance, a tax on workers and companies.

But Ms Truss’s resignation comes after a period of political and economic turbulence, which forced her government to ditch tax cuts that sent financial markets into a tailspin.

The prime minister sacked close political ally Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and appointed Jeremy Hunt as his successor as she attempted to calm the markets.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Ms Truss insisted she was a “fighter, not a quitter” after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked her why she had not resigned.